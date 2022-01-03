ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.12%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
ASL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.31%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FCCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.89%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.98%)
GGL 24.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.02%)
JSCL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.28%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.81%)
NETSOL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.15%)
PACE 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PAEL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.48%)
POWER 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.8%)
TELE 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,602 Increased By 32 (0.7%)
BR30 19,477 Increased By 144.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 44,735 Increased By 139 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,573 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,943
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,235
70824hr
Sindh
482,826
Punjab
445,445
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,755
KPK
181,469
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Spain shrug off Nadal absence to beat Norway at ATP Cup

AFP 03 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: Veteran Roberto Bautista Agut upset world number eight Casper Ruud on Monday to give Spain their second straight win at the ATP Cup, a record matched by Hubert Hurkacz's Poland.

The 33-year-old Bautista Agut is the lead singles player for his country in the absence of 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and has stepped up in style.

After crushing Chile's world number 17 Cristian Garin in Sydney on Saturday, he backed it up with a battling 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Ruud, the first Norwegian to win an ATP Tour title.

"I played very good with very few unforced errors," said 19th-ranked Bautista Agut. "It's a good start (to the season) and I'm feeling good." It ensured Spain won the tie with an unassailable 2-0 ahead of a dead doubles rubber after Pablo Carreno Busta made a quick start when he dismissed Norway's 345th-ranked Viktor Durasovic 6-3, 6-3 in just 69 minutes.

Former top-10 star Carreno Busta is now 4-1 in singles in his ATP Cup career, having beaten Chile's Alejandro Tabilo on Saturday.

"It's always important to win the first match. Today I felt more and more comfortable than the first day," he said. "We need to get the rhythm, we need to get the confidence."

Norway have lost both their opening ties in Group A, which also features 2020 champions Serbia and Chile, who play Monday evening.

Serbia are led by Dusan Lajovic in the absence of Novak Djokovic and he faces Garin.

In the other evening clash, Stefanos Tsitsipas's Greece take on Diego Schwartzman's Argentina.

World number four Tsitsipas pulled out of his top-10 showdown with Hurkacz on Saturday, not wanting to risk his right elbow yet after surgery in November.

However, he did play doubles that night and is listed to meet Schwartzman in a must-win clash for Greece after losing their opening tie. Argentina are 1-0 after beating Georgia on day one.

Like Spain, Hurkacz ensured Poland also went 2-0.

But the world number nine was forced to dig deep against Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli, ranked just 570, who stepped in after Nikoloz Basilashvili pulled out before the match.

But once he found his groove, last year's Miami Open champion raced to a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-1 victory.

"He played well in the first set and things were not going my way. But I got better with each set and am happy to get the win," Hurkacz said.

Kamil Majchrzak gave Poland a strong start when he dropped just two games against Aleksandre Bakshi, winning 6-1, 6-1 in 53 minutes.

Poland can book a place in the semi-finals if they defeat Argentina on Wednesday, with only the top nation from each of the four groups making the knockouts.

Roberto Bautista

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Spain shrug off Nadal absence to beat Norway at ATP Cup

Dec exports surge 16.7pc to $2.76bn YoY: Dawood

Three agreements with KE: Secy Power summons internal meeting

‘Fake’ undertaking for Nawaz: govt to approach LHC for action against Shehbaz

Chinese cos help Pakistan cut cellphone imports

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

Africa duty-free trade programme: US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea

Jul-Dec 2021: Trade deficit touches $25bn mark

IMF to approve tranche only after prior actions are carried out: govt

Lillah Jhelum dual carriageway: PM for allocation of funds

FBR’s Board-in-Council decides to establish Toshakhana

Read more stories