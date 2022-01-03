BR GM (Finance) GN Malik passes away

KARACHI: Ghulam Nabi (GN) Malik, GM (Finance), Business Recorder, passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Sunday. He was 65. He leaves behind wife, three sons and two daughters to mourn his death.

GN Malik’s association with Business Recorder spanned over four decades, as he joined this organisation in 1975 and remained part of it till his last breath.

His funeral prayers were offered at his Quetta Town residence in Karachi, which were attended by a large number of his colleagues, and relatives, including Business Recorder Executive Editor Sarfaraz Ahmed. Business Recorder Publisher Asif A. Zuberi visited GN Malik’s residence to condole his death. His body was sent to Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for burial in his ancestral town.

The management and staff members of Business Recorder have expressed sorrow over his death. GN Malik was widely admired for his high sense of responsibility and commitment to work. May Almighty God always shower His blessings on the departed soul.—Aameen

