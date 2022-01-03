PDM chief Fazl steps up criticism of govt

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has adamant to hold protest as per scheduled on 23 March, saying that PDM’s protest will bring the Federal government to its end.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Fazlur Rehman stated that the government has brought inflation, poverty and economic instability to the country. Criticizing the mini-budget, he mentioned that the state bank will go under the custody of IMF while the government will have to take the debts from commercial banks.

Flanked by PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam and other political parties’ leaders, Fazl said that he along with Shehbaz Sharif will lead mass demonstrations against the government in Islamabad. He said PDM has never considered PPP and ANP as its rival parties. He added that PDM is independent.

Fazlur Rehman further added that if it is Nawaz Sharif’s country, he should return back. Afghanistan needs peace and Pakistan should play its pivotal role in trying to bring peace to the country, he stressed.

Earlier, PML-N Amir Muqam, QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Khan Sherpao, Jamiate Ahle Hadith Dr Zakir Shah, Jamiate Ulema Pakistan Fayyaz Khan, National Party Bezinjo Sarfaraz Khan, Haider Khan Advocate, JUI-F central leadership were participated in provincial PDM meeting in Peshawar, aimed at to begin preparations for the PDM long march, scheduled on March 23.

Fazl said all political parties under the banner of PDM will ensure full participation in the long March and expressed full manifestation of determination, zeal and passion. He said the illegal and fake government, which had come in the name of change, had destroyed the economy, while the common man currently is facing a great deal of hardship owing to increasing inflation as their lives have been made miserable.

Talking about local bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, JUI-F chief said gaining majority of votes in LB poll, is victory of the opposition, though he said their target is the general elections but experiment in KP local bodies elections proved successful. He said the forces remained neutral in LB polls and we highly appreciated them. He vowed to resist changes in Local Bodies Rules and Act.

Regarding the presentation of the Mini-budget, he said no debate was held in parliament on this important issue and not also sent to the standing committee.

Earlier a week ago, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to reach Karachi on a two-day visit. According to JUI-F central spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, Maulana Fazlur Rehman became chief guest at the Sindh chapter leadership meeting on December 24 which was presided over by PDM provincial convener Allama Rashid Soomro.

The provincial meeting of PDM Sindh was held at the residence of Shah Awais Noorani in which important decisions was taken regarding the long march towards Islamabad on March 23.

