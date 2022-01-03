ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
PHP Faisalabad recovers looted money, fire arms

Press Release 03 Jan 2022

FAISALABAD: Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Faisalabad busted Dacoit Gang comprising 5 Members involved in inter District criminal activities. As per detail, on 01-01-2022, the patrolling team of PHP post Alipur Bangla headed by ASI Aqsood Shahid was on routine patrolling when they received call on 15 about the incident of dacoity near Sadaqat Mill on Jhumra -Khurianwala road in the jurisdiction of PS Jhumra. The 5 Dacoits snatched Rs 5,000/- and mobile. They also tried to snatch vehicle but failed in attempt.

The patrolling team caught a sight of said vehicle on Khurianwala - Jaranwala road and rounded up the vehicle near Charowala Pull. They apprehended 5 Dacoits and recovered 01 Kalashinkov, 01 Pump action 12 Bore, Pistol 30 bore, 01 Dagger, 07 Mobiles, Fake number plates and stolen money from the possession of dacoits. The stolen mobile and Rs 5000/- was also recovered from dacoits.

The accused have been handed over to PS Sadar Jaranwala. SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal told that the said Gang is involved in various Dacoits and was active in different Districts. He further added that DSP PHP Malik Amin is himself supervising the investigation and precious criminal record is being sought from Criminal Record office. The dacoits have been handed over to local police and interrogation is ongoing, he added. He also announced appreciation letter for DSP and Commendation certificates for the patrolling team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PHP Faisalabad Police Faisalabad busted Dacoit criminal activities

