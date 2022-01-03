ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TikTokers claim they killed ‘accidentally’ sole bread earner of a family

INP 03 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Two minor TikTokers in Karachi who were arrested for killing a man while filming a video have claimed during interrogation that they accidentally killed the sole bread earner of the family who came from Khairpur to his sister’s home.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qamar Raza, who came from Khairpur to attend a Soyem event at his sister’s home, was killed by TikTokers while filming a video for the video application.

In a video statement during the interrogation, one of the TikTokers Saeed said that he studies in class eight while other suspects including Fazil and Ali study in class 9 and 10 respectively and Ismail has completed his matriculation.

“Four of us were on two motorbikes and I was sitting behind Ali while Ismail was behind Fazil,” he said and added that Ismail opened fire which hit the man standing nearby and then all of them ran away to their homes.

Another suspect Fazil further narrated that he was filming the entire episode to post it on TikTok to get more views. However, he said that after the incident, they got frightened and deleted the videos.

“The pistol belonged to me but was carried by Ismail,” he said added that after the gun went off and the empty casing hit him.

The police said that the victim was the sole bread earner of a family having six children. “The pistol recovered from the children’s possession was not licensed and such weapons are commonly used by target killers,” they said adding that the police have recovered a spent casing of a 30-bore pistol besides also obtaining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

They said that the children once crossed the man and later returned and shot him. “Two of the suspects are currently absconding but they will soon be arrested,” he said.

