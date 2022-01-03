Nasla Tower case: ACE official suspended for arresting DG KDA

KARACHI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Deputy Director, Ghulam Abbas Memon, has been removed from the post for arresting Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon over corruption charges.

A notification was also issued in this regard. As per the notification, Deputy Director ACE Karachi East Zone Ghulam Abbas Memon was suspended from the post while Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Ahmed Ali Sheikh has been appointed as new deputy director Karachi East.

Anti-Corruption Karachi on Thursday arrested Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Memon over corruption charges.

The Anti-Corruption Karachi East Zone team in its latest raids arrested DG KDA Asif Memon and KDA deputy director Atif and registered a case against them. It should be noted that both the officers have been arrested in corruption cases. Sources said that corruption-related complaints were received against both officers. Anti-corruption officials said that both the officers would be grilled regarding the charges of corruption.

Meanwhile, action has also been initiated against those officials who approved Nasla Tower’s construction plan.

The Ferozeabad police registered an FIR against the builder of Nasla Tower, officials of the SBCA, Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society and the plot owner.