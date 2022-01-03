Navy clinches 6th CNS Open Shooting Championship title

KARACHI: Closing Ceremony of 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Open Shooting Championship held at Pakistan Navy Shooting Range, PNS BAHADUR, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

More than 400 Shooters in various teams of Sindh, Punjab, Tri-services, Federal Rifle Association (FRA), Balochistan Rifle Association (BRA), Airport Security Force (ASF), Higher Education Commission (HEC), WAPDA, Sindh Rangers, Sindh Police and different shooting clubs from Karachi participated in the event and displayed the skills.

The one week long championship was organized and hosted by Pakistan Navy under the auspices of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP).

