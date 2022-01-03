Cases of vehicle theft register decline in KP: report

PESHAWAR: Car-snatching incidents registered 14 percent decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 2021 as 19985 proclaimed offenders (Pos) and 167 outlaws were killed in encounters with police during last year, said KP Police Performance Report 2021.

The report was shared by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari during a news briefing. The police have registered FIRs against owners of 1,599 hotels for stay of unverified guests, 11,718 cases over violation of KP Restriction of Rented Buildings (Security) Act, 2014, 846 FIRs against misuse of load speakers and provocative speeches.

Similarly, 205 cases have also been registered against educational institutions for poor security arrangements and 1,487 cases against Afghans nationals on charges of illegal stay. 23,083.680 kilograms hashish, 1111.558 kilograms heroin, 899.743 kilograms of ice drug, 9549 bottles of liquor and huge cache of arms and ammunitions recovered during the year.

No major incident of terrorism was reported from any part of the province including merged tribal districts during last four and half month despite new emerging situation in Afghanistan in the wake of fall of Kabul.

The strength of KP police had been increased to about 120,000 after the merger of Khasadar and Levy personnel of the newly merged tribal districts and successful bringing KP especially the erstwhile Fata towards normalcy.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled several incidents of terrorism by arresting 599 terrorists including some hardcore terrorists carrying head money while 110 terrorists were killed during encounter with police. 48 policemen martyred and 44 injured in line of duty.

During 19,220 search and strike operations, he said, 111,057 people were arrested, 24,339 arms and 637,636 cartridges recovered besides arrested 92,081 suspects during 77,324 snap checking.

To curb street crimes, a new force Ababeel was launched during last year, The Force is equipped with modern and communication equipment has been raised besides established Narcotics Eradication Teams (NETs) to wipe-out narcotics. CTD has also seized 2397.91 KG explosive materials, 206 hand grenades, five suicide jackets, seven RPG, 31,076 detonators and 37 SMGs.

The KP Police Chief, Moazzam Jah Ansari said that police had served as front line force during COVID-19, LG elections and anti polio campaigns and established Aasan Insaf Marakaz (Speedy Justice Centres) and Madadgar (help) Police at police station level beside resolving 2885 disputes through dispute resolutions councils.

Furthermore, 5,145 public complains have redressed through IGP helpline and 125,056 people were given relief through Police Assistance Lines (PALs) this year.

