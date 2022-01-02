Siraj slams govt over proposed ‘mini-budget’

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq said the government has dropped the bombshell of mini-budget on the poor masses on the eve of New Year. Talking to party workers at Mansoora, Siraj said the PTI has failed to provide any relief to the poverty-ridden masses in 2021 and it burdened them with another Rs343 billion on the first day of the 2022.

He also criticized the role of so-called opposition parties during the tabling of supplementary budget in the national assembly, saying the opposition staged the walkout only to facilitate the government. In-fact, he added, there was no differences in the policies of the PTI, PML-N and the PPP. They (ruling and two opposition parties) were working on the same agenda and ready to accept every direction of the US and international lending agencies. They fought for self-interest and befooled the people, he added.

Sirajul Haq said the statement of finance minister that mini-budget would not bring any disaster was joke and insult to the poor masses who could not afford two times meals due to skyrocketing inflation and unemployment. He said the poor could not afford medicine as their prices gone beyond the reach of common man. The DAP bag was being sold at rate of Rs9000 per bag, he regretted.

The JI chief said the people must take a stand against ruling elite which deprived the common man even from the basic facilities. He said only a system based on the teachings of Quran and Sunnah was the solution to the country’s problems. He said the people should reject the tested elite, feudal lords in the coming election and vote for the JI to put the country on track.

Sirajul Haq also highlighted the need of unity among the ranks of Ummah, saying the Muslim world should join hand against the human rights violation and cruelties on the Muslim population and particularly Kashmir and Palestine.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Secretary General of Milli Yakjehti Council Liaqat Baloch has said that the year 2021 has left with a bitter and horrible memory and the great victory of the Afghan people in Afghanistan.

