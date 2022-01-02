BMG, KCCI greet BMP on victory in FPCCI polls

KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Office Bearers of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) have congratulated the leadership of Businessmen Panel (BMP), the newly elected President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President M. Suleman Chawla and all others on BMP’s impressive victory in the elections of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi and Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain stated that it was really heartening to see that BMP, in its third consecutive impressive victory, has retained almost all main seats in FPCCI elections.

It was also a matter of satisfaction for the entire business & industrial community that the Businessmen Panel which governs the apex body FPCCI and the Businessmen Group which governs the premier and largest Chamber of Pakistan, KCCI, are on same page and have a similar point of view in dealing with numerous economic and other issues being faced by the business community.

They said that under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, BMP has been working really hard for many years. They said this was the third consecutive year when they succeeded in overthrowing their opponents. The business & industrial community hopes that the newly elected leadership at FPCCI would continue to take practical steps to improve FPCCI’s functioning and make it a more vibrant platform.

They were of the opinion that defeating some so-called heavyweight opponents was not an easy task but due to hard work and sincere efforts along with BMG’s full support, BMP candidates outshined in FPCCI’s elections and they all deserve to be appreciated.BMG Leadership and KCCI office-bearers stressed that the newly elected leadership at FPCCI will have to revisit several policies to further improve FPCCI’s mechanism and devise effective strategies in consultation with all stakeholders to make FPCCI the leading voice of the entire business and industrial community.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala underscored that FPCCI, as a national institution will have to focus on getting the national issues resolved while the newly elected leadership must fulfil all their commitments made to the business community during the election campaign.

“Every step taken by BMP leadership to improve FPCCI’s performance and in the larger interest of the country will be fully supported by the Karachi Chamber and the Businessmen Group as we firmly believe that we all can play the lead role in dealing with the ongoing economic crises if we make collective efforts,” he added.

Patron in Chief of United Business Group (UBG) and Chairman Din Group of Industries S M Muneer congratulated BMP Anjum Nisar, President elect FPCCI Irfan Iqbal, Senior Vice President M. Suleman Chawla and all others BMPs and UBGs impressive victory in FPCCI’s elections.

He was of the opinion that the new leadership at FPCCI will have to revisit all the policies, completely replace the existing mechanism and devise effective strategies in consultation with all stakeholders to improve FPCCI’s image and make it the leading voice of the entire business and industrial community at the national level.

