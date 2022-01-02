Various crimes: Islamabad police register over 247 cases

ISLAMABAD: The city police registered over 247 cases of various kinds of crime, in which, citizens lost valuables including gold ornament, cash, mobile, motorbikes, and cars of worth millions of rupees during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police stations registered 49 cases of different crimes on January 1, 35 cases on December 31, 36 cases on December 30, 44 cases on December 29, 28 cases on December on 28, 30 cases on December 27, and 25 cases on December 26.

During the last week, five cases of robbery, three cases of street crimes, two cases of burglary, 12 cases of auto theft, and 27 cases of general theft were reported to the city’s various police stations on January 1.

Similarly, on December 30, one person was murdered, two cases of attempt of murder, one person was kidnapped, and robbers struck at five places, motor vehicle thieves stole eight vehicles from various parts of the city. Three cases of street crime and 15 cases of general theft were also reported to the different police stations on same date.

Further, on December 29, robbers stuck at 14 different places, auto thieves stole three vehicles and also 25 other cases of general theft were reported to the city’s different police stations.

Four cases of robbery, six cases of auto theft, one case of street crime, and 17 cases of general theft were reported to the city’s various police stations on December 28.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022