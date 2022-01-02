GO granted permission to expand its retail outlets in KP

PESHAWAR: Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), Pakistan’s fastest growing oil marketing company has been granted permission by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to operate additional petrol storage facility of 8,050 MTs recently completed at their depot located in KPK. This brings the total petrol storage of the company in KPK to more than 9,600 MTs, which is more than 60 percent of the total petrol storage of all OMCs in the province.

This major milestone will allow GO to further expand its retail network in the KPK province by more than 200 retail outlets and will further strengthen GO’s commitment to ensuring adequate fuel storage across Pakistan.

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Riaz said, “With this expansion, we intend to meet the fuelling needs of the people of KPK.’’

