ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GO granted permission to expand its retail outlets in KP

PESHAWAR: Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), Pakistan’s fastest growing oil marketing company has been granted...
Press Release 02 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO), Pakistan’s fastest growing oil marketing company has been granted permission by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to operate additional petrol storage facility of 8,050 MTs recently completed at their depot located in KPK. This brings the total petrol storage of the company in KPK to more than 9,600 MTs, which is more than 60 percent of the total petrol storage of all OMCs in the province.

This major milestone will allow GO to further expand its retail network in the KPK province by more than 200 retail outlets and will further strengthen GO’s commitment to ensuring adequate fuel storage across Pakistan.

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Riaz said, “With this expansion, we intend to meet the fuelling needs of the people of KPK.’’

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA OMCs Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited retail outlets

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

GO granted permission to expand its retail outlets in KP

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories