Street children: KP CM inaugurates ‘Khpal Kor Village’

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated “Khpal Kor Village” newly established for street and orphans children at District Swat.

Khpal Kor Village will provide free education and accommodation to street and orphan children. The facility has been established at a cost of Rs. 50 million. At the moment hundreds of children are living in the said village.

The chief minister on the occasion also inaugurated newly constructed building of District Jail Swat which has been completed at a cost of Rs.700 million. Beside separate blocks for children and women prisoners, facilities of free education and medical treatments are available in newly established District Jail Swat. A Technical & Vocational Training Centre and a Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts prisoners have also been established within the jail.

The chief minister also distributed cheques of monthly stipend amongst Aaima Masajid on the occasion.

Addressing the political elites on the occasion, the chief minister said that sustainable development of whole province was agenda of his government adding that being the chief minister he was going all out for the uniform development of all the districts.

He said that unfortunately due to lack of long term planning in the past, we have had multiple challenges and problems in the different sectors. He made it clear that his government has prepared 30 to 40 years plan for all the sectors with special focus on health and education sector.

Similarly, he added that the government was working to put the other sectors of social services on the path of development in accordance with the needs of modern era adding that ultimate purpose of all the efforts was to improve services delivery system and to resolve the issues of common man in the province.

Mahmood Khan said that if anyone has done any favor to Swat and Malakand division in real sense, it was only Imran Khan which has put this militancy- hit region on the path to development. He said that efforts were underway to make Malakand division a hub of tourists and business activities adding that tourism was the backbone of economy in Malakand division and the government was working under integrated strategy to promote tourism in the region.

He said that work on multiple projects was in progress to provide health and education facilities to people of Malakand division at their door steps adding that on the completion of these projects people will realize significant improvement and change in these sectors.

Touching upon the other development projects, the chief minister said that ground breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II would be performed very soon. He said that Swat Motorway Phase-II was of vital importance to address the issue of vehicular traffic in the urban areas of district Swat.

He assured that all the grievances of local people would be addressed while constructing Swat Motorway Phase-II and there will be no harm to local population and agricultural land as well. Moreover, he said that a master plan was being prepared to resolve the issue of vehicular traffic in divisional headquarter Mingora adding that all the sectors would have to cooperate in this regard.

Similarly, he said that a project was also in progress to resolve the long standing issue of clean drinking water in Mingora. The chief minister said that the projects worth billions of rupees were approved to utilize the potential of Hydro Power in Swat and other districts. Completion of these projects would not only enhance power production but would also be helpful in providing employment opportunities to people, he concluded.

