ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,941
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,296,527
59424hr
Sindh
482,411
Punjab
445,228
Balochistan
33,644
Islamabad
108,720
KPK
181,430
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP releases ‘white paper’ on PTI govt’s performance

Recorder Report 02 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday issued a white paper on three-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in comparison with the previous governments at Sindh Assembly building here. PPP-P’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri while holding joint press conference along with Spokesperson of Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab said that PTI government came into power through chanting the slogan of “change” but it has brought destruction almost in every sector of the country and today we are presenting a white paper on the three-year performance of the incumbent government.

PPP termed this so-called “change” as “ Tabdeli Nahi, Tabahi” (not change but destruction).

Marri said that it has been 40 months and 1,232 days since the PTI government came into power but it has caused destruction and havoc in every sector of the country. Imran and his team have destroyed the economy of the country and put the blame on the waves of coronavirus. Pakistan has been ranked fourth most expensive country in the world. She added that the current inflation rate has reached 11.5 percent. The PTI government while coming to power fired thousands of people from their jobs and more than 6.6 million people are unemployed currently. In Sindh, PPP has the government and the unemployment rate is just 4% while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been ruled by ruling party for nine years but there is the highest unemployment rate in the country which is about 10.3 percent. Every Pakistani has a debt of about Rs 200,000 and circular debt has reached Rs2.3 trillion. She informed that the country’s trade deficit has reached 30.7 percent while 17 percent new taxes have been levied on milk, jewelry, electric vehicles, solar panels and other essential items in the ‘mini-budget’. Imran Khan had falsely claimed that he would eradicate corruption in 19 days and terrorism and extremism in 90 days but corruption has not been eradicated from the country however Imran is strengthening terrorism and extremism in the country.

Imran himself is the biggest ‘lawyer’ and supporter of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. She said that the condition of the health sector in the country is worst nowadays and health card is nothing only a drama to play with poor people sentiments and the prices of medicines have also been increased by five hundred percent.

Talking about foreign funding case, she said that Imran Khan had organized events in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the different foreign countries and collected cheques from foreigners in the name of his political party PTI. Imran Khan had vowed for a small cabinet but his cabinet consists of more than 47 ministers. She said that PTI government has made a draft of National Security Policy which has not been brought in the parliament for the discussion and even didn’t take in confidence to all stakeholders and the opposition parties which is illegal act of the government and incapable government of PTI had created severe crises of wheat and sugar in the country and today farmers are much worried and tense because of the shortage of urea fertilizer in the country. She added that PTI government’s members even did embezzlement of Rs 40 billion in coronavirus funds.

Spokesperson of Sindh government, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that when Imran Khan took over, the value of dollar was approximately Rs121 in July 2018 and now it has jumped to more than Rs180. The rate of sugar was Rs 55 per kg now it has touched Rs 100 per kg.

He added that PTI government exported 1.1 million tonnes of sugar with the approval of the Prime Minister, which led to sugar crisis in the country. Petrol was selling at Rs88 per liter in 2018 but now it is more than Rs145 per litre. External debts increased by $12 billion, which will be borne by poor masses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Shazia Marri PTI govt’s performance ‘white paper’

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PPP releases ‘white paper’ on PTI govt’s performance

Govt to import pulses to bridge supply-demand gap

Tough decisions taken for sake of economic growth: MoF spokesperson

Appointment of Nepra Members: PD asks CD to implement amended rule of power law

Newly-opened, redesignated business accounts: Banks required to inform FBR about particulars

Resolution of dispute on JJVL LPG plant: Petroleum Div asked to submit summary to ECC

Corporate sector: FBR defers implementation of digital mode of payment

QTA for 1Q: Discos want to pass Rs17.85bn burden onto consumers

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Dec CPI up 12.3pc YoY

Hascol and its senior management: FBR decides to initiate audit

Read more stories