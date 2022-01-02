PPP releases ‘white paper’ on PTI govt’s performance

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday issued a white paper on three-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in comparison with the previous governments at Sindh Assembly building here. PPP-P’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri while holding joint press conference along with Spokesperson of Sindh government, Murtaza Wahab said that PTI government came into power through chanting the slogan of “change” but it has brought destruction almost in every sector of the country and today we are presenting a white paper on the three-year performance of the incumbent government.

PPP termed this so-called “change” as “ Tabdeli Nahi, Tabahi” (not change but destruction).

Marri said that it has been 40 months and 1,232 days since the PTI government came into power but it has caused destruction and havoc in every sector of the country. Imran and his team have destroyed the economy of the country and put the blame on the waves of coronavirus. Pakistan has been ranked fourth most expensive country in the world. She added that the current inflation rate has reached 11.5 percent. The PTI government while coming to power fired thousands of people from their jobs and more than 6.6 million people are unemployed currently. In Sindh, PPP has the government and the unemployment rate is just 4% while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been ruled by ruling party for nine years but there is the highest unemployment rate in the country which is about 10.3 percent. Every Pakistani has a debt of about Rs 200,000 and circular debt has reached Rs2.3 trillion. She informed that the country’s trade deficit has reached 30.7 percent while 17 percent new taxes have been levied on milk, jewelry, electric vehicles, solar panels and other essential items in the ‘mini-budget’. Imran Khan had falsely claimed that he would eradicate corruption in 19 days and terrorism and extremism in 90 days but corruption has not been eradicated from the country however Imran is strengthening terrorism and extremism in the country.

Imran himself is the biggest ‘lawyer’ and supporter of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. She said that the condition of the health sector in the country is worst nowadays and health card is nothing only a drama to play with poor people sentiments and the prices of medicines have also been increased by five hundred percent.

Talking about foreign funding case, she said that Imran Khan had organized events in the name of Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the different foreign countries and collected cheques from foreigners in the name of his political party PTI. Imran Khan had vowed for a small cabinet but his cabinet consists of more than 47 ministers. She said that PTI government has made a draft of National Security Policy which has not been brought in the parliament for the discussion and even didn’t take in confidence to all stakeholders and the opposition parties which is illegal act of the government and incapable government of PTI had created severe crises of wheat and sugar in the country and today farmers are much worried and tense because of the shortage of urea fertilizer in the country. She added that PTI government’s members even did embezzlement of Rs 40 billion in coronavirus funds.

Spokesperson of Sindh government, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that when Imran Khan took over, the value of dollar was approximately Rs121 in July 2018 and now it has jumped to more than Rs180. The rate of sugar was Rs 55 per kg now it has touched Rs 100 per kg.

He added that PTI government exported 1.1 million tonnes of sugar with the approval of the Prime Minister, which led to sugar crisis in the country. Petrol was selling at Rs88 per liter in 2018 but now it is more than Rs145 per litre. External debts increased by $12 billion, which will be borne by poor masses.

