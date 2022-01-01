Presidency being opened to public today

ISLAMABAD: The Presidency of Islamabad will be opened on Saturday (today) for public.

According to a statement issued from the Press Wing of the Presidency on Friday, the Presidency is being opened to the public on January 1, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Face masks must be worn by all guests/citizens.

Citizens will be checked for Covd-19 vaccination certificate. No one will be allowed to bring electronic devices, mobile phones, and cameras. The citizens would be allowed to enter in the Presidency from its South Gate.

