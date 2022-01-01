PM, CM governor take stock of situation

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar separately called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday and discussed important issues, including administrative affairs, law and order situation in the province and steps taken for the welfare of the masses.

Talking to the CM, the premier directed the provincial administration to take effective measures against the miscreants, land grabbers as well as hoarders. He also called for taking steps for immediate and better service delivery to the common man in the province, the sources said.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on civil administration, new local bodies’ law in Punjab and the law and order situation. Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali were also present.

Meanwhile, the Governor in his meeting with the PM appreciated the premier’s historic project of National Health Card. During the meeting, consultation and future strategy was discussed on the local government system and political affairs in Punjab.

The Governor also briefed the PM about his contact with various members of the European and British Parliament, ongoing projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, reforms in universities and measures to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. He also said that provision of basic amenities to the people was the top priority of the government for which all measures would be taken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022