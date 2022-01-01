ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Madhu Bala’ turns 16: People have rejected ‘politics of PTI’: Wahab

Recorder Report 01 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Female elephant at Karachi Zoo Madhu Bala has turned 16 years on Friday as her birthday was celebrated at the elephant house of the zoo on Friday.

The special guest of the function was Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Event Management Chairperson Saima Nafees, Yasmeen, Shabbir Nazish, Rehana Ehsan, Karan Siddiqui and other poets were also present on the occasion

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said that KMC has celebrated the birthday of Madhu Bala, the elephant of its zoo, with many children in a unique way.

He said that during the last one month, new management of the Karachi Zoo has done a very good job. “Thousands of boys and girls and their families are enjoying the best fun at the Karachi Zoo and it was the perfect occasion to celebrate the elephant’s birthday,” he added.

In response to a question, he said that the people have rejected the politics of PTI.

The Administrator said that the journey of improvement that we have started in Karachi city will continue in the same way.

“The people of Karachi can see for themselves what the people who got votes did and what we (PPP) is doing. Everybody living in Karachi will say that in the last few months the era of sustainable development has started and today the city is moving in a better direction,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab Karachi Zoo Female elephant

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Madhu Bala’ turns 16: People have rejected ‘politics of PTI’: Wahab

‘Mini-budget’: NA adjourned due to lack of quorum

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Over $2.3bn committed in 2021: ADB, Pakistan achieve historic level of cooperation

Sell-off plan: CCoP decides to delist MPCL

‘New Year gift’: POL products’ prices hike up to Rs4.14

515 cases reported: Corona positivity ratio crosses 1pc level across country

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

GST at standard rate of 17pc ‘Unpopular’ and ‘politically tough’ decisions taken: FBR

FBR collects Rs287bn more revenue

Read more stories