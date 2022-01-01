‘Madhu Bala’ turns 16: People have rejected ‘politics of PTI’: Wahab

KARACHI: Female elephant at Karachi Zoo Madhu Bala has turned 16 years on Friday as her birthday was celebrated at the elephant house of the zoo on Friday.

The special guest of the function was Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Event Management Chairperson Saima Nafees, Yasmeen, Shabbir Nazish, Rehana Ehsan, Karan Siddiqui and other poets were also present on the occasion

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said that KMC has celebrated the birthday of Madhu Bala, the elephant of its zoo, with many children in a unique way.

He said that during the last one month, new management of the Karachi Zoo has done a very good job. “Thousands of boys and girls and their families are enjoying the best fun at the Karachi Zoo and it was the perfect occasion to celebrate the elephant’s birthday,” he added.

In response to a question, he said that the people have rejected the politics of PTI.

The Administrator said that the journey of improvement that we have started in Karachi city will continue in the same way.

“The people of Karachi can see for themselves what the people who got votes did and what we (PPP) is doing. Everybody living in Karachi will say that in the last few months the era of sustainable development has started and today the city is moving in a better direction,” he added.

