ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.89%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
FCCL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.99%)
FFBL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
FNEL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.7%)
GGGL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.09%)
GGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
JSCL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.45%)
KAPCO 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
KEL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.75%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.34%)
MLCF 35.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.6%)
NETSOL 93.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.69%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
PAEL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PIBTL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.44%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.35%)
SNGP 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-5.67%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.91%)
WTL 2.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 0.6 (0.01%)
BR30 19,332 Decreased By -233.2 (-1.19%)
KSE100 44,596 Increased By 179.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,502 Increased By 70 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street slips in choppy trade, set to clock robust yearly gains

Reuters 01 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes eased in choppy trading on Friday, but headed for their best three year run since 1999, driven by massive stimulus, vaccine rollouts, and strong retail participation.

Ten of 11 major S&P sectors gained amid quiet trading, with energy - the best performing sector of 2021 - leading the charge higher.

The S&P 500 and Dow hit peaks this week, as optimism from early data suggesting the Omicron variant was less virulent than other strains outweighed worries from a record-high surge in US cases and warnings of disruptions ahead.

On New Year’s Eve, thousands of flights within the United States and internationally were delayed and hundreds were canceled, but investors took heart from South Africa announcing the Omicron wave had crested without a huge surge in deaths.

“The market is subdued. It is typical for the market to be down a little bit on the last day of the year,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.

Aiding the broader upbeat sentiment was a string of positive data this week, including a report that showed no impact yet of the rampant jump in infections on the US labor market, although market action has been choppy in thin holiday trading.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sector were lower amid quiet trading. Healthcare, real estate and consumer staples were higher.

At 10:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 77.45 points, or 0.21%, at 36,320.63, the S&P 500 was down 8.17 points, or 0.17%, at 4,770.56, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 33.74 points, or 0.21%, at 15,707.83.

The benchmark S&P 500 is set to exit the year 27% higher, with energy sector’s 47.4% jump outperforming all other sector indexes. Real estate and technology sectors, up 44% and 34% respectively over the past year, were the next best performers.

The blue-chip Dow is set to rise 19%, while the tech-laden Nasdaq is on pace to climb 22%.

As investors prepare to ring in the New Year, fourth-quarter earnings, the pace of monetary policy tightening, and midterm elections in the US Congress will be key in determining the path forward for stock markets.

“This 3%-5% pullback of this year will turn into 8%-10% mini corrections in 2022 as the market starts to sniff out liquidity withdrawals,” Hayes added.

Among other individual companies, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc jumped 19.3% after the company’s drug Recorlev received an approval for treating adult patients with Cushing’s syndrome, a rare hormonal disorder.

Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing. It shares however, edged marginally lower.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 49 new lows.

S&P Dow Jones WallStreet S&P500

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street slips in choppy trade, set to clock robust yearly gains

‘Mini-budget’: NA adjourned due to lack of quorum

Surrender forex in interbank market: ECC approves cash incentive to ECs

Over $2.3bn committed in 2021: ADB, Pakistan achieve historic level of cooperation

Sell-off plan: CCoP decides to delist MPCL

‘New Year gift’: POL products’ prices hike up to Rs4.14

515 cases reported: Corona positivity ratio crosses 1pc level across country

Karachi reports 11 more Omicron variant cases

Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira

GST at standard rate of 17pc ‘Unpopular’ and ‘politically tough’ decisions taken: FBR

FBR collects Rs287bn more revenue

Read more stories