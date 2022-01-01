KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 31/12/2021 11:30 Sanghar Sugar Mills Ltd 01/01/2022 12:30 Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Ltd 03/01/2022 16:00 Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 05/01/2022 12:30 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Ltd 05/01/2022 11:00 Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 07/01/2022 15:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022