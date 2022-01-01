Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
01 Jan 2022
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 31/12/2021 11:30
Sanghar Sugar Mills Ltd 01/01/2022 12:30
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Ltd 03/01/2022 16:00
Faran Sugar Mills Ltd 05/01/2022 12:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 05/01/2022 11:00
Apna Microfinance Bank Ltd 07/01/2022 15:00
=========================================================
