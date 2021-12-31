ANL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
Govt reduces LPG price by Rs6 per kg, announces Fawad

BR Web Desk 31 Dec 2021

The government on Friday reduced the prices of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs6 per kilogramme in a bid to provide relief to domestic and commercial consumers.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting said in a tweet that the price reduction was a new year’s gift for consumers.

“Following the health card, the government has reduced the price of LPG by up to Rs 6 per kg as a New Year's gift, which will directly benefit 72% of the country's population who are deprived of piped gas,” the minister said.

Fawad insists economy 'headed in the right direction'

He added that the coming year will see a sharp decline in energy and food prices.

A notification in this regard from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is still awaited.

This is the second consecutive reduction in LPG prices in the last two months. Previously, the government had slashed the prices by Rs14.3 per kg for December.

Comments

1000 characters

