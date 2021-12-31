Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Friday.

"The Security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists in Tank," the ISPR said. During the operation, two terrorists were killed and weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

"Terrorists identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," ISPR said.

Another operation was conducted in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district on reported presence of terrorists. The security forces apprehended one terrorist along with weapons and ammunition.

"During intense exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat," ISPR said.

In September, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an IBO in Tank. The ISPR in a press release said that the security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Tank.

TTP Commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed during the operation. The statement further said that Captain Sikander, 27, from Pakpattan, was martyred during the exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout, the ISPR said.