ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.82%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.99%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.31%)
FFBL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
FNEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.38%)
GGGL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
GGL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
JSCL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.01%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3%)
NETSOL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.74%)
PACE 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PAEL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.85%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.62%)
SNGP 33.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
TRG 118.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-4.88%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.96%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 21 (0.46%)
BR30 19,432 Decreased By -133.8 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,583 Increased By 166.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,518 Increased By 86.5 (0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

  • Inter-Services Public Relations says two terrorists were also killed
BR Web Desk 31 Dec 2021

Four Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Friday.

"The Security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists in Tank," the ISPR said. During the operation, two terrorists were killed and weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

"Terrorists identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom," ISPR said.

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Another operation was conducted in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district on reported presence of terrorists. The security forces apprehended one terrorist along with weapons and ammunition.

"During intense exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat," ISPR said.

In September, a Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an IBO in Tank. The ISPR in a press release said that the security forces conducted an operation after receiving information about the presence of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in Tank.

TTP Commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan was killed during the operation. The statement further said that Captain Sikander, 27, from Pakpattan, was martyred during the exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout, the ISPR said.

Pakistan ISPR terrorists killed IBO

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Four Pakistan Army soldiers martyred during Tank operation: ISPR

PM Imran terms health cards for Punjab 'revolutionary step'

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Turkey's lira weakens for fifth day on monetary policy worries

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

Read more stories