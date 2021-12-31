Indian shares set for best year since 2017

BENGALURU: Indian shares were set on Friday for their best year since 2017, buoyed by an economic recovery from the pandemic-fuelled slump and massive liquidity, even as a raging new Omicron variant kept investors cautious towards the end of the year.

The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.4% to 17,278 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to 58,026.43. The NSE and BSE indexes were up 23.70% and 21%, respectively, for the year.

"With inflation moving up and the Fed showing its intention to tighten liquidity, markets in the last couple of months have been a bit volatile with foreign investors being sellers almost on a daily basis," said Santosh Kumar Singh, head of research, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

"Hence, 2022 is starting with an expectation of tightening liquidity, increasing interest rates and uncertainty around COVID still remaining."

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent mass gatherings at New year's parties and public venues to combat a spike in COVID-19 infections.