Spot gold may rise into $1,828-$1,830 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise into a range of $1,828-$1,830 per ounce, as it has broken a resistance at $1,817.

The uptrend from $1,753.30 has extended. It is developing within a rising wedge, which suggests a target zone of $1,828-$1,830.

Support is at $1,809, a break below which may cause a fall into $1,785-$1,797 range.

