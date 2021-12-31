ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
ASL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.75%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.42%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.28%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
JSCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
KAPCO 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.87%)
MLCF 36.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.2%)
NETSOL 95.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PAEL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 119.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.85%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.4%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,476 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,645 Increased By 229.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 117.7 (0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares recover from pandemic-battered 2020 to gain this year

Reuters 31 Dec 2021

Australian shares finished the year stronger, though they inched lower on Friday, recovering from the pandemic-driven losses last year amid challenges from the highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 13% in a year marked by record dealmaking activity and initial public offerings amid accelerating inflation and COVID-19 concerns.

The benchmark slipped about 1% to 7,444.60 points in the holiday-shortened last trading session of the year, snapping a six-day Christmas rally.

"All markets have had a really good year. At the end of the day, it's all driven by balance sheet expansion from the central banks," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics.

Australian banks, one of the top weighted sectors in the benchmark, logged their best year since 2013, adding 20.2%.

All top four banks in Australia registered double-digit annual growth, rising between 10% and 28% this year.

Banking stocks were cheap last year, but are expensive now as they are linked to property prices, and the upside is probably limited, Somasundaram added.

Heavyweight miners extended gains for a sixth straight year, up about 5%, due to recovery in global economy and lingering concerns over metal supply.

However, global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group ended the year in red after gaining for five years, dropping 9.5% and 2.2% respectively.

The energy sector, which nosedived about 30% in 2020, was little changed even as oil prices were on track to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years after economic activity in Australia and around the globe gained momentum this year.

Tech stocks posted annual losses for the first time since 2011, shedding 2020 gains, their best year.

The sub-index lost about 2.8% in 2021 as the buy now pay later firms lost their shine, with sector leader Afterpay shedding about 30%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the year flat, ended marginally lower at 13,033.77 on Friday, after advancing for nine consecutive years.

Australian shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares recover from pandemic-battered 2020 to gain this year

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

Read more stories