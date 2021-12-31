ANL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
ASC 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
ASL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
BOP 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.75%)
FCCL 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.42%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (7.28%)
GGGL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
GGL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
JSCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.33%)
KAPCO 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.56%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.87%)
MLCF 36.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.2%)
NETSOL 95.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
PAEL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
POWER 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
PRL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (8.27%)
PTC 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TRG 119.02 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-4.85%)
UNITY 26.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
WTL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.4%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 30.3 (0.66%)
BR30 19,476 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,645 Increased By 229.2 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,549 Increased By 117.7 (0.68%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,927
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,295,376
51524hr
Sindh
481,689
Punjab
444,977
Balochistan
33,633
Islamabad
108,618
KPK
181,370
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) has proposed a rate of Rs 839/MMBTU for operations...
Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 31 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) has proposed a rate of Rs 839/MMBTU for operations of SNGPL-based plants, ie, Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura plant) and Agritech for the period October 2021 to January 2022, official sources told Business Recorder.

The government has already decided to place domestic fertilizer sector at par with export sector in gas supply priority list till March 31, 2022.

Sharing the details, sources said, Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on the urea fertilizer requirement for 2021, with the proposal that SNGPL based plants, ie, Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura plant) and Agritech may be operated for the period Mar-Dec, 2021 at gas rate at Rs 805/MMBTU. The ECC of the Cabinet while considering the summary approved the proposal with the modification that both the plants be operated for the period Mar-Nov, 2021.

According to sources, RLNG supplies to both the SNGPL based plants remained suspended during the period June 28 to Sept 16, 2021. Later on the MoI&P again requested ECC for restoration of RLNG supplies and operations of these two plants for a further two-month period i.e. Dec-2021 and Jan-2022, so that demand for urea fertilizer during the Rabi season 2021-22 can be met through domestic production. However, gas rate for this period, ie, Dec-2021 and Jan-2022 is yet to be decided.

The Ministry argues that price for urea fertilizer was increased by all manufacturers, therefore gas rate for two SNGPL based plants needed revision.

SNGPL organises E-Kachehri

In view of current scenario, the MoI&P has proposed that gas rate for operations of SNGPL based plants, ie, Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura plant) and Agritech for the period October 2021 to January 2022 may be kept at PKR 839/MMBTU (with Variable Contribution [email protected] 186/bag) already approved by the ECC.

The National Fertilizer Development Centre (NFDC) is projecting negative inventory for Urea fertilizer from Dec-2021 till Feb-2022. The NFDC has further noted that due to high C&F prices for urea fertilizer, MoI&P may take up the matter with MoE (Petroleum Division) to make necessary arrangement for provision of additional gas/LNG to urea plants especially FFBQL.

The Petroleum Division argues that most of the fertilizer plants, having large market share in fertilizer manufacturing are on dedicated network, ie, Fauji Fertilizer Ltd. Engro Fertilizer Ltd and Fatima Fertilizer Ltd with a cumulative gas demand of up to 582 MMCFD whereas other plants like Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd, Pakarab Fertilizers Ltd, Fatimafert Ltd and Agritech Ltd were on the gas network of SNGPL and SSGCL with cumulative gas demand of up to 22l MMCFD.

The Petroleum Division maintained that for meeting the demand of fertilizer it would be in the national interest to effectively utilize indigenous installed capacity of fertilizer production which will help achieve import substitution besides saving forex and subsidy and costly imports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECC agritech SNGPL MoI&P fertilizer sector

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

SNGPL-based plants: Ministry suggests Rs839/MMBtu rate for operations

‘Mini-budget’ approved by Cabinet

Liquidity for interbank market: ECs may be offered Re1 incentive against each USD

Covid-19: Pakistan fully vaccinates 70mn people

Loan for Sui gas companies: MoF urged to extend Rs24.19bn sovereign guarantee

Finance (Suppl) Bill: 17pc GST proposed to be levied on over 150 items

SBP bill aimed at insulating officials from actions

Mobile phone calls: 10pc to 15pc WHT hike proposed

Burden of Rs650bn shifted to consumers: Govt fails to improve power sector’s performance

Energy items: there’s no reduction in trade deficit intensity

Read more stories