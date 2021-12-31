ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
Sustainable Aviation Fuel: airline’s Alhashmi explains plan

Muhammad Ali 31 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Emirates Boeing 777-300ER with GE90 engines will touch the sky, using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by the end of 2022.

Talking to the Daily Business Recorder, Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi, the Vice President of Emirates for Pakistan, said that the Emirates had recently signed an MoU with GE Aviation to develop a program to power its Boeing 777-300ER with GE90 engines, which will conduct a test flight using 100% SAF by the end of 2022.

He said that the airline is making efforts for fuel efficiency in different areas to implement best practices in flight operations to help reduce fuel burn.

He said that the Emirates recently announced to retrofit its 105 modern wide-body aircraft with the high premium economy class cabin and invested in contact-less technology to offer customers a smooth and safe experience at Dubai airport, including an integrated biometric path in Terminal 3.

Alnahari Alhashmi said that Pakistani travellers flying to and through Dubai with Emirates could enjoy a complimentary day pass to Dubai Expo 2020.

Over the past few months, we have welcomed thousands of visitors to the Emirates Pavilion. By the end of the six-month mega-event, we anticipate more than 260,000 visitors will enjoy experiencing the future of commercial aviation at our Pavilion, he added.

“The Emirates Pavilion provides a glimpse into the future of commercial aviation. Visitors can expect to walk through interactive experiences, experiment with propulsion systems, futuristic fuselages, airport innovations, and much more. The Pavilion also showcases and educates visitors on the sustainability-driven breakthroughs achieved to date with commercial aviation and to be developed over the next 50 years.

“Our goal is aligned with that of Expo 2020 Dubai – to create forward-thinking experiences, pushing boundaries, encouraging conversations around technological innovations, and welcoming initiatives that pave the way to a better future”.

He says: “For now, Emirates currently operates passenger services to five cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar, and we see healthy passenger loads on all routes. Our strategic partnership with flydubai continues to be a great success, offering customers more travel choices and greater flexibility. Through the codeshare partnership, flydubai passengers can access more than 120 Emirates destinations via Dubai”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

