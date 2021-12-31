Religious leaders call for interfaith harmony

KARACHI: Religious leaders of different faiths on Thursday underlined the need for promoting interfaith harmony in the society. They were speaking at a function to celebrate Christmas at Holy Trinity Cathedral Church Saddar here. The Knowledge Forum organised the event for promoting interfaith harmony.

Bishop Fredrik of the Holy Trinity Church welcomed the leaders of other religions and said the Holy Christ had stated: “My home will be home of all community people.”

He said the unity in diversity was the spirit of interfaith harmony. This Church has promoted the message of Christ he added. Peace and security is to accept each other.

“We can be different but not separate.”

Naveed Anthony, MPA from the PPP said the Sindh government created Interfaith Harmony in Sindh in 2016 and he was made Special Assistant to CM. “I tried to work for religious harmony”. He said people from the minorities have to promote interfaith harmony because they are vulnerable. If everyone plays his role for peace there would be no problem.

Allama Sadiq Taqvi, a Shia Aalim, said that in the past many Muslim scholars had gathered at this church in Karachi when a Church was attacked. He said there are rights of minorities in Islam. “We have to spread message of love.”

Prof Shahzad Channa of International Islamic University Islamabad said we have to open our hearts for religious harmony. Maharaja Giaosami Wijay Swami, a Hindu pundit said it is a good omen that interfaith harmony is increasing in the country. Secretary, Sindh Human Rights department Sibghatullah Mahar said Hazrat Issah (Aleh Salam) like other prophets gave the message how to find God.

Teachings of all the religions are the same as it was in fact, from the God. Government of Sindh is working to provide every citizen equal rights. He congratulated the Christian brethren on Christmas and wished them happiness.

MPA from MQM Mangla Sherma said Christmas is a message of love. It is good that all religious people are participating in mutual functions like Christmas and Diwali. She said there is no problem in religions. There is a problem in followers of the religions. Earlier, Naghma from The Knowledge Forum welcomed the guests. A large number of people from the community attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021