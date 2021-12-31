Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
31 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
321,436,655 226,610,409 12,878,638,062 8,166,431,930
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,191,309,476 (1,452,250,746) 739,058,730
Local Individuals 12,208,212,057 (11,728,782,002) 479,430,055
Local Corporates 6,188,719,097 (7,407,207,882) (1,218,488,785)
===============================================================================
