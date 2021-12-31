KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 30, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,416.20 High: 44,595.85 Low: 44,260.11 Net Change: 156.09 Volume (000): 121,310 Value (000): 7,523,543 Makt Cap (000) 1,834,949,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,509.93 NET CH. (+) 31.42 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,772.37 NET CH. (+) 52.47 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,697.70 NET CH. (+) 62.9 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,547.63 NET CH. (-) 8.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,732.81 NET CH. (-) 34.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,260.99 NET CH. (+) 90.48 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-December-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021