BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
31 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 30, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,416.20
High: 44,595.85
Low: 44,260.11
Net Change: 156.09
Volume (000): 121,310
Value (000): 7,523,543
Makt Cap (000) 1,834,949,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,509.93
NET CH. (+) 31.42
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,772.37
NET CH. (+) 52.47
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,697.70
NET CH. (+) 62.9
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,547.63
NET CH. (-) 8.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,732.81
NET CH. (-) 34.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,260.99
NET CH. (+) 90.48
------------------------------------
As on: 30-December-2021
====================================
