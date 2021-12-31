Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 30, 2021)....
31 Dec 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 30, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07275 0.07050 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07650 0.07188 0.10288 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.10425 0.10275 0.14400 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.15825 0.15488 0.19038 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.22375 0.21138 0.24125 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.35438 0.32638 0.35438 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.58600 0.55338 0.58600 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.