Dec 31, 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (December 30, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.07275   0.07050   0.08700   0.05425
Libor 1 Week        0.07650   0.07188   0.10288   0.05788
Libor 1 Month       0.10425   0.10275   0.14400   0.07263
Libor 2 Month       0.15825   0.15488   0.19038   0.09263
Libor 3 Month       0.22375   0.21138   0.24125   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       0.35438   0.32638   0.35438   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        0.58600   0.55338   0.58600   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LIBOR LIBOR interbank offered rates

