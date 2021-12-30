ANL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (8.65%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
ASL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FCCL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
FNEL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
GGL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.32%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.13%)
JSCL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.86%)
KAPCO 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.61%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.57%)
MDTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.94%)
NETSOL 96.11 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.11%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PAEL 22.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.9%)
PIBTL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.27%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
SNGP 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.62%)
TELE 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
TRG 125.09 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (4.62%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
BR100 4,560 Increased By 10 (0.22%)
BR30 19,544 Increased By 236.5 (1.23%)
KSE100 44,353 Increased By 92.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 17,396 Increased By 26.7 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes fresh coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed going into the new year, even as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, after edging 0.1% lower on Wednesday, with the tech sector and defensives, including healthcare and real estate , in the lead.

Spain's IBEX was flat after flash data showed consumer prices in December rose 6.7% across the country from the same month last year, the fastest annual pace of inflation since 1989.

The index has underperformed its regional peers in 2021, gaining a slim 7%, compared with the STOXX 600's 22% rise.

Meanwhile, France's CAC 40 has eclipsed the benchmark's gains in 2021, as hopes of an economic recovery saw luxury stocks shine, even though outlook for demand from Asia remains bleak into the new year.

The blue-chip index surged 29% in 2021, eyeing its best year in over two decades, beating even the S&P 500's 27% rally.

"The CAC 40 has a higher concentration of value stocks, which were all hammered in 2020 at the expense of pharma and tech, or growth sectors," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The recovery, particularly in the second half of 2021, has flowed through to value sectors. In a rising interest rate and inflation environment, value should outperform," Halley added.

Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed on Wednesday, as countries try to balance Omicron restrictions while keeping economies open.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week he would not bring in new pandemic-related restrictions this year, while a curfew has been ruled out in mainland France.

Researchers said on Thursday a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was 84% effective at preventing hospitalisation in South African healthcare workers who became infected as Omicron spread.

Credit Suisse dropped 0.5% after a preliminary probe found its chairman attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in July during a visit to Britain when the country's COVID-19 rules required him to be in quarantine.

Several European markets including Italy, Germany and Spain will be closed on Friday, while Paris and London will trade for half a session, ahead of the New Year.

European shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks firm on Europe's last full trading day

Mini-budget: Coalition partner shows ‘ominous’ signs of rebellion

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Federal govt to bear all expenses of Reko Diq development: PM

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Daily Covid-19 cases: Pakistan reports over 400 after nearly a month

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Lira on four-day skid as Ankara struggles with confidence game

Read more stories