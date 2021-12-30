ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (10.2%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
JSCL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
KAPCO 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
NETSOL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.33%)
PACE 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.25%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (4.96%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By 26 (0.57%)
BR30 19,617 Increased By 309.2 (1.6%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 178.6 (0.4%)
KSE30 17,434 Increased By 65.6 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
China stocks end higher as IT, financial sectors gain

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

BEIJING: China stocks end higher on Thursday, led by information technology, financial and consumer firms, as sentiment was lifted by government pledges to focus on a consumption recovery and reduce certain income tax rates.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.62% at 3,619.19 points, posting its biggest daily percentage gain since Dec. 21.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.8%, its best daily performance since Dec.9.

** Among gaining sectors, information and technology stocks were up 1.7%, the media subindex surged by 5.4% and semiconductor shares added 2.6%. Consumer staples gained 0.8%.

** China's commerce ministry on Wednesday vowed to focus on the continued recovery of consumption in 2022.

** The country also said it would extend some favourable income tax policies to ease the burden for middle- and low-income groups, state media reported, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

** The measure is expected to cut taxes by 110 billion yuan ($17.27 billion) a year.

** Season-wise, analysts expect liquor, food and beverage sales to gain momentum during the upcoming new year and Chinese Spring Festival holidays, benefiting related sectors.

China stocks

