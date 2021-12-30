ANL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (9.55%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.16%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
JSCL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
KAPCO 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
NETSOL 97.30 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.38%)
PACE 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.95%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.24%)
TELE 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.29%)
TRG 125.40 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (4.88%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 25.2 (0.55%)
BR30 19,615 Increased By 308.2 (1.6%)
KSE100 44,447 Increased By 186.8 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,440 Increased By 70.7 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports more than 400 Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

  • Records national positivity ratio at 0.95% during last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 30 Dec 2021

Pakistan reported 482 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, for the first time in nearly four weeks as authorities rushed to prevent the new Omicron variant which has already infected more than 70 people in the country.

Pakistan last reported more than 400 infections on December 3.

As per the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 50,662 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours, out of which Sindh reported 285 cases, Punjab (110), Balochistan (4) and Islamabad (31). Similarly, KPK reported 49 infections, AJK (3), while Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases.

The country has so far confirmed 1,294,861 Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the national positivity ratio was recorded at 0.95%, while there are 639 active cases. The country also reported three new deaths, taking the tally to 28,921.

Islamabad reports three more Omicron cases

During the last 24 hours, 535 people also recovered from the novel virus, taking the total recoveries to 1,255,931.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has infected at least 78 people in Pakistan. In a statement, NIH has said that so far, 78 Omicron cases have been confirmed in Pakistan. In its report, the NIH said that Karachi has the highest number of confirmed Omicron cases, 33, followed by Islamabad, 20, and Lahore 13.

“Vaccination and SOPs (standard operating procedures) continue to be our best defence against Covid-19 despite the mutations being reported. All government-approved Covid-19 vaccines available in Pakistan remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation," the statement said.

Country can face 5th wave of Covid-19 in February

Health authorities have warned that Pakistan could face fifth wave of the coronavirus in February 2022.

The senior officials of the Federal Ministry for National Health Services and Regulations, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination held under the Chairmanship of Senator Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, here on Wednesday, said that the country can face the fifth wave of the coronavirus in mid-February 2022.

Pakistan vaccinates 30% of its total population

Meanwhile, the NCOC said on Thursday that 30% of country’s total population and 46% of eligible population has been vaccinated against the novel virus. During the last 24 hours, 1,546,404 doses were administered. So far, 155,023,641 doses have been administered, the NCOC said.

Coronavirus Pakistan NCOC Omicron

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan reports more than 400 Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Federal govt to bear all expenses of Reko Diq development: PM

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Lira on four-day skid as Ankara struggles with confidence game

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Read more stories