ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (10.2%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
JSCL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
KAPCO 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
NETSOL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.33%)
PACE 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.25%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (4.96%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 19,616 Increased By 308.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 44,446 Increased By 186.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,439 Increased By 70.2 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, banks help Australian shares notch 3-1/2-month closing high

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, rising for a sixth straight session to close at their highest in more than three and a half months in thin trading volumes, as miners and banks offset a broader sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.05% to 7,513.40, its highest close since Sept. 7, and was on track to post a yearly gain of about 14%. Fund manager Magellan Financial Group topped the benchmark, closing 3.7% higher.

Miners were the major boost to the benchmark, rising half a percent to their highest in nearly four months. BHP Group and Rio Tinto jumped about 1% each as iron ore futures rebounded after three days of losses.

However, gold stocks fell nearly 1% and were the top drags, with heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources declining 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

Australian gold stocks have lost about 12% so far this year, heading for their first annual decline since 2013, as the metal was set for its worst performance in six years on rising real yields and overall US dollar strength.

However, with inflation picking up, the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold is likely to increase.

"If we are going to have long lasting inflation, you want to be in hard assets. That's commodities, that's precious metals," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Since Australian gold miners are cheap at the moment, they will get attractive for their growth and ability to pay cash dividends going forward, Smoling said.

Elsewhere, financials ended 0.2% higher, with only Australia and New Zealand Banking Group of the so called "Big Four" banks ending in negative territory while the other top three banks gained between 0.2% and 0.4%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 13,040.94, its highest close since Nov. 9.

Australian shares

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Miners, banks help Australian shares notch 3-1/2-month closing high

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Federal govt to bear all expenses of Reko Diq development: PM

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan reports more than 400 Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

Saudi king urges Iran to end 'negative' behaviour in region

Lira on four-day skid as Ankara struggles with confidence game

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Read more stories