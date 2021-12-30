ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.05%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.49%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (4.12%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.49%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
TELE 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.48%)
TRG 125.70 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.13%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.93%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 22.4 (0.49%)
BR30 19,632 Increased By 324.5 (1.68%)
KSE100 44,469 Increased By 209 (0.47%)
KSE30 17,445 Increased By 76.5 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

MELBOURNE: Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing US fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.40 a barrel at 0217 GMT, climbing for a fourth day in a row.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.79 a barrel for a seventh straight session of gains.

US Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 24, which was more than analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

At the same time gasoline and distillate inventories fell, compared with analysts' forecasts for stock builds, indicating demand remains strong.

Further supporting sentiment, governments around the world were trying to limit the impact of record numbers of new COVID-19 infections on economic growth by easing testing rules and narrowing who needs to isolate as close contacts of positive cases.

China, the world's biggest oil importer, reported 207 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, but no new deaths. Australian cases hit a new record of more than 19,000 daily infections.

Oil prices

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories