ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (10.2%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.27%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.12%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.5%)
NETSOL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.33%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.18%)
PIBTL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.64%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.34 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.48%)
TRG 125.36 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.84%)
UNITY 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.93%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 24.2 (0.53%)
BR30 19,623 Increased By 316.2 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,475 Increased By 214.4 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,447 Increased By 78.4 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars test resistance in slow motion rally

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted higher on Thursday as more countries looked for ways to safeguard economic activity through the Omicron surge, while volumes were light with year end fast approaching.

The Aussie firmed to $0.7260, having crept to its highest since mid-November overnight at $0.7272. A break of resistance at $0.7275 would open the way to a chart target at $0.7368, while support lies around $0.7196 and $0.7083.

The kiwi dollar was back up at $0.6844, after surviving another brush with support around $0.6789 overnight. The bounce took it away from the recent 13-month low of $0.6702, but stiff resistance looms at $0.6867.

Both were helped by a recent sell off in the Japanese yen, which saw the Aussie reach a six-week peak of 83.49 and a long way from its early December low of 78.75.

Australia notched another record for coronavirus cases on Thursday and, like many other countries, is considering relaxing isolation rules to keep people working and the economy functioning.

A national cabinet meeting on Thursday was also expected to narrow the definition of close contact so that far fewer people would be forced to isolate in the first place.

Anecdotal reports suggest the service sector has been hit by consumer caution, but household spending and the labour market remain resilient overall.

The first official measure of employment for December is due on Jan. 20 and had been expected to show some consolidation after a record jump in jobs in November.

New Zealand dollars

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars test resistance in slow motion rally

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories