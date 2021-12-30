ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (9.8%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,793

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,793 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,778-$1,785 range.

The rise from the Dec. 15 low of $1,753.30 may have completed, following the metal's repeated failures to break a resistance at $1,815 and an ascending trendline.

The low of $1,753.30 may be revisited in due course. But first, gold may drop into $1,778-$1,785 range.

A break above $1,809 could lead to a gain into $1,817-$1,821 range.

Spot gold remains neutral in $1,801-$1,815 range

On the daily chart, gold is riding on a wave (3), the third wave of a bigger wave C from $1,876.90.

This wave C is capable of travelling into a zone of $1,632-$1,725.

A break above $1,819 could open the way towards $1,849.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

