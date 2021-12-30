ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (9.8%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.23%)
FCCL 18.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
FFBL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
GGL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.65%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.13%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.5%)
NETSOL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
PRL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.64%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.21%)
TELE 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.29%)
TRG 125.32 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.81%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,570 Increased By 20.4 (0.45%)
BR30 19,608 Increased By 301.2 (1.56%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 184.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,434 Increased By 65.2 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Kobayashi ramps up Olympics prep with Four Hills opener win

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi ramped up his preparations for next year's Beijing Winter Olympics by winning the first leg of the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany.

The 25-year-old scored 302 points with jumps of 128.5 metres and 141m to beat the Norwegian duo of Halvor Egner Granerud (299.2) and Robert Johansson (298.6) and record the 23rd World Cup win of his career on Wednesday.

It was Kobayashi's fourth World Cup victory of the season after wins in Engelberg, Klingenthal and Ruka.

"I don't feel any pressure regarding the next competitions or the overall ranking of the Four Hills tournament", Kobayashi said.

Kobayashi's victory also helped him make up ground on overall World Cup leader Karl Geiger, who finished fifth place with 295.9 points.

"The conditions were okay, my jump could have been better, but it was okay," Geiger said. "I felt the pressure before the competition, even though I didn't want to, but considering all of this it was a good competition."

The Beijing Olympics begin on Feb. 4.

