ANL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (10.2%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.44%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.58%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
GGL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.33%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
JSCL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
KAPCO 32.32 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.36%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.18%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.35%)
NETSOL 97.25 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.33%)
PACE 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
POWER 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.25%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
SILK 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.18%)
TELE 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.23%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (4.96%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 19,616 Increased By 308.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 44,446 Increased By 186.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 17,439 Increased By 70.2 (0.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Gold set for worst performance in six years, probes $1,800

Reuters Updated 30 Dec 2021

Gold was on course to record its worst performance in six years, as prices hovered around a key support level in thin trade on Thursday, pressured by firm Treasury yields.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,798.33 per ounce by 0539 GMT, dipping below $1,800, a level it has closed above consistently for a week. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,799.50.

"The kind of back and forth seen over the last 48 hours is less indicative of any particular fundamental catalyst and much more of the market being very thin and volatility being amplified by that absence of liquidity," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

Gold prices hit a one-month high on Tuesday, but slipped to a one-week low the very next session before closing unchanged, and were on track for their biggest annual percentage decline since 2015.

The first week of January will provide directional clues because gold is seen caught between how fast and in what direction inflation is going and what, and how much, the US Federal Reserve is doing to contain it, Spivak said.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields steadied near a one-month peak, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Gold hits more than 1-month peak

The dollar index edged up from near a one-month low, weighing on gold demand by making it less appealing for non-US currency holders.

Asian shares flatlined on a slow Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges.

US weekly initial jobless claims data, a key metric of the country's economic health, is due at 1330 GMT later in the day.

Spot silver dipped 0.7% to $22.65 an ounce, platinum eased 0.6% to $962.03, and palladium fell 0.5% to $1,972.47, all set for their worst showing in several years.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

