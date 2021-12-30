ANL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.69%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.05%)
FFBL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.3%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.49%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 98.00 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (4.12%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.49%)
PTC 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
TELE 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.29%)
TRG 125.70 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.13%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.93%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 24.6 (0.54%)
BR30 19,640 Increased By 332.4 (1.72%)
KSE100 44,477 Increased By 216.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,447 Increased By 77.9 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Asian currencies firm as South Korea factory data buoys mood

Reuters 30 Dec 2021

The South Korean won on Thursday touched a two-week high to spur gains in regional currencies after data showed the Asian trade bellwether's industrial output data came in better than expected, pointing to some easing in global supply bottlenecks.

Sentiment got a boost from South Korea reporting a 5.1% seasonally adjusted increase in industrial production last month from October, beating a Reuters forecast of 2.5% as semiconductor shortages seemed to be improving.

The won, the Thai baht and Malaysia's ringgit, all rose about 0.3% each, as currencies of trade dependant Asia cheered the developments and the greenback weakened slightly.

"Korea's semiconductor output continued to post solid growth ... We think it could benefit if the lockdown in Xian, China, lasts longer," Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

Data suggests some easing of the automotive chip shortage, a phenomenon that was also reported in Japan, the analysts added, which "supports our view that supply-side bottlenecks may see more meaningful resolution in 2022".

However, on Thursday, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that a COVID-19 lockdown in Xian could affect their chip manufacturing bases in the area.

South Korean equities fell 0.4% amid thin volumes on the last trading day of the year, with Samsung shares dragging the benchmark. KOSPI is set to close 2021 with gains of around 4%.

Chinese shares rebounded from a near 1% drop in the previous session, fuelled by gains in the tech sector even as the pandemic situation in the country worsened.

Bangkok shares edged higher, while stocks in Malaysia, Jakarta and Singapore shed between 0.1% and 0.3%, as low volumes amid end-of-year trading added some volatility to markets.

It was also the last trading day for currency and stock markets in Thailand and Indonesia, while Singapore will see a shortened session on Friday.

The baht is set to end the year as the worst-performing Asian currency with a 10.3% drop due to a delayed recovery in tourism, a key source of revenue for the Thai economy.

It would be the currency's second consecutive year of losses.

Philippines equity markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trade on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian rupiah among best performing currencies in 2021, eyes closing down 1.6% versus dollar; stocks up almost 10% ** Thai stocks set for gains of ~14%, rebounding from an 8% drop last year

** Shares of China Evergrande Group tumble after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week

Yuan Yen South Korean won

