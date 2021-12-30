PSX upward spiral continues

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday witnessed a positive trend and closed in green with healthy gains on the back of fresh buying by both local and foreign investors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 216.37 points or 0.49 percent to close at 44,260.11 points. Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on ready counter increased to 271.113 million shares as compared to 143.445 million shares traded Tuesday.

BRIndex100 gained 32.67 points or 0.72 percent to close at 4,553.07 points with a turnover of 231.946 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 344.58 points or 1.81 percent to close at 19,331.39 points with total daily trading volumes of 159.780 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $1.111 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 41 billion to Rs 7.592 trillion. Out of total 361 active scrips, 199 closed in positive and 141 in negative while the value of 21 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 47.423 million shares and gained Rs 0.58 to close at Rs 6.89 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 2.05, up Rs 0.02 with 14.754 million shares.

Bata Pak and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 119.99 and Rs 66.26 respectively to close at Rs 2099.99 and Rs 998.00 while Nestle Pakistan and Millat Tractors were the top losers declining by Rs 50.00 and Rs 20.23 respectively to close at Rs 5450.00 and Rs 854.01.

Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that the market was a rollercoaster ride. Bourse touched a high and low level of 44,265 points and 43,941 points, respectively. Significant interest was witnessed in the refinery sector stocks ATRL (up 7.3 percent), PRL (up 8.0 percent) and NRL (up 7.5 percent) on the back of discussion on new refining policy by the government and refinery companies’ managements.

Total traded volume stood at 271 million shares where CNERGY (up 9.2 percent), WTL (up 1.0 percent), KEL (up 4.9 percent), TRG (up 2.5 percent) and DSIL (up 5.1 percent) accounted for 36 percent of the aggregate.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 71.23 points or 0.83 percent to close at 8,478.51 points with total turnover of 2.025 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 26.64 points or 0.47 percent to close at 5,719.90 points with 12.171 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 26.41 points or 0.27 percent to close at 9,634.80 points with 11.084 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 48.39 points or 0.88 percent to close at 5,556.24 points with 19.037 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 20.06 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,767.61 points with 13.108 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 4,170.51 points, up 27.65 points or 0.67 percent with 44.149 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said that the stocks closed higher led by oil and cement scrips on surge in global crude oil prices and upbeat data on cement exports in November 2021. He said speculations over proposed mini budget announcements played a catalyst role in bullish activity ahead of year-end close.

