ANL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (9.88%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.73%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
CNERGY 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
FCCL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.05%)
FFBL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.08%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
GGGL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
JSCL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.81%)
KAPCO 32.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
KEL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.79%)
MDTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
MLCF 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.62%)
NETSOL 97.51 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.6%)
PACE 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PAEL 22.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.58%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
POWER 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.34%)
PTC 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
TELE 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.55%)
TRG 125.75 Increased By ▲ 6.18 (5.17%)
UNITY 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.44%)
BR100 4,572 Increased By 22.4 (0.49%)
BR30 19,638 Increased By 330.6 (1.71%)
KSE100 44,463 Increased By 203.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,444 Increased By 75.5 (0.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,921
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,861
48224hr
Sindh
481,381
Punjab
444,862
Balochistan
33,630
Islamabad
108,565
KPK
181,334
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Zulfiqar Ahmad Updated 30 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition Wednesday vowed to block the government’s mini-budget, saying neither will it allow its passage nor the bill pertaining to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) autonomy will be allowed to sail through the parliament as it is tantamount to surrendering the central bank’s sovereignty.

The meeting of the joint opposition, which held at the chamber of opposition leader in the National Assembly, deliberated upon the strategy to prevent the mini-budget and other International Monetary Fund-dictated (IMF) legislations from the house.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Asif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Naveed Qamar, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, and other senior leaders of the joint opposition.

After mutual consultation and consensus, the leaders devised a strategy to block the mini-budget and the State Bank-related bills from the parliament, and ensuring the attendance of all opposition lawmakers on the day the legislation would be tabled.

They held the view that this mini-budget was another mega U-turn of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would lead to grave damage to the nation’s economy, interest, and security.

If mini-budget approved, 2022 will be the worst year of inflation: Shehbaz Sharif

They said Prime Minister Khan had sold off the economic sovereignty of the country and had planned to annihilate the people of Pakistan already crushed under skyrocketing inflation, record unemployment and the tsunami of Imran-led government’s incompetence and corruption.

Due to the worst ever inflation and unemployment in the country, they added, people were dying for a single bite of food and were at the verge of death by starvation.

They pointed out that the PM Khan government buried the country under unprecedented loans due to which growth rate had plunged to disastrous level.

They continued that trade and budget deficits were at historic highs, dollar had crossed Rs181, foreign exchange reserves were depleting fast, electricity and gas tariffs were shooting through the roof and the prices of essential commodities were out of the purchasing power of the common man.

With this situation at hand, they added, another mini-budget bomb would prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the country’s economy and its people.

The leaders said that the upcoming mini-budget was nothing less than “economic terrorism” on the nation which would need to be stopped at all cost.

The joint opposition leaders vowed to use all its power and resources to ensure that these legislations would not get approved.

They also hoped that the government’s allies would also take a decision against “the anti-people” steps taken by the prime minister and will cast their votes in best national interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi SBP JUI F mini budget

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Pakistan’s health-tech startup Healthwire raises $3.3mn

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Read more stories