PARTLY FACETIOUS: Democracy is the best revenge: it’s not necessarily true

“The Khan has not yet won a cup.”

“Are you out of your mind! He won the cricket World Cup – cricket that is perhaps the only unifying element in our country where sectarian, political and inflation-related violence predominates…”

“Ha ha, and The Khan has provided considerable input that has exacerbated the divisiveness…”

“It’s those dratted Sicilian mafia families in politics and in the productive sectors and in…”

“OK, but when I said The Khan has not yet won a cup I was referring to the length of his tenure which is three years and four months, around 120 days…”

“Yousaf Raza Gilani of President Erdogan’s wife’s necklace fame holds the cup for the longest serving prime minister - four years and 86 days…”

“Two things – Gilani needs to clarify whether he paid for the necklace and distributed the money for the victims of the natural disaster as was the directive of the Turkish first lady?”

“And if so at what price - the Toshakhana price which is a fraction of the true cost or…”

“Yeah and second Gilani was selected by his party leader so he had to deal with a team of puppeteers…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway Liaquat Ali Khan was in second place – he was prime minister for 4 years and 53 days.”

“I don’t think The Khan is going to compete with Liaquat Ali Khan…”

“With another Khan?”

“No silly Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated.”

“Right and the third place is held by The Khan’s nemesis Nawaz Sharif with four years and 52 days.”

“Hmmmm, but he was convicted and disqualified for life so I don’t reckon The Khan would like to follow in his footsteps either other than to cut many, many ribbons every day, over expose himself in the media…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway for your information if you add all Nawaz Sharif’s three terms and he never completed a single one he gets the cup – it comes to more than five years…”

“Democracy is not the best revenge as far as Sharif is concerned – a total of fifteen years for three terms and he gets to occupy the PM House for less than six.”

“Look at it this way – every time he returned. Need I remind you he has been elected as the prime minister three times and each time the minus one formula was applied he returned….”

“I get it so The Khan has another full year before he can be in the running for the cup.”

“Right.”

