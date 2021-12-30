Civil, military govts have misruled country: JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the so-called democratic and military regimes have equally failed to address the challenges confronting the nation for decades.

Majority of the political parties were either one-man show or the properties of families and they came to power by deceiving the general public with different slogans, he said while talking to journalists in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

After coming into power, he added, the ruling elite only served their self-interests without paying any heed to issues like hunger, illiteracy, lack of basic facilities, corruption and lawlessness which plagued the country for years.

The PTI, he said, made tall slogans during its election campaign but it could not deliver in three and half years. “Have you seen any difference between the policies of the current government and the former ones,” he pointed out, maintaining the public seemed in a different mood now and was ready to reject the status quo parties in the coming election.

“We need to get rid of the feudal lords, imperialists and corrupt rulers through a peaceful democratic way if we want to transform Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam.”

Sirajul Haq said the rulers virtually handed over the country to the IMF as the PTI seemed clueless that how to fix the economy and bring down inflation and unemployment rates even after spending more than three years in power.

The JI chief earlier addressed the religious scholars and highlighted the need of unity among the ranks of Ummah. He said Ulema should lead the masses to bring a peaceful Islamic revolution in the country. He said the solution to the country’s problems lie in implementation the system of Quran and Sunnah.

Furthermore, Sirajul Haq presided over the meeting of the JI local leaders in Multan. The different organizational matters and local government election preparations came under discussion in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, former parliamentary leader Liaqat Baloch has said that construction and textile sectors are suffering from major crises due to government incompetence and mismanagement. Production costs have risen; government policy, measures and taxation ambiguity have created uncertainty.

Gas cuts to the textile sector due to government incompetence have affected the export target by billions of dollars. After heavy investment on the government’s claim, delays in importing RLNG cargo and costly deals have wreaked havoc. Government incompetence and internal strife have become a nightmare for the people and the country’s economy. Virtually all sectors of the economic system have become disillusioned with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the impression has grown that the government is incompetent, a failure.

Liaqat Baloch said that the claimants of the state of Madinah-like system are denying the basis of Pakistan founded on Islamic ideology, Qur’an and Sunnah. The central spokesman for the government, the Federal Minister for Information, remains the spokesman for the creation of a secular state. By creating social, economic, societal and cultural crisis, the Islamic religious existence of Pakistan is being denied.

This great tribulation will give birth to new ultraism and extremism in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan should explain the unconstitutional and unrealistic remarks of the Information Minister apologize to the nation and remove the secular black sheep, the enemy of the Two-Nation Theory, from his cabinet.

Liaqat Baloch said that even after 75 years, the Two-Nation Theory is the reality and the greatest truth. India’s secular existence has been exposed. The color of Hindu fundamentalism has come to dominate India. India is being made a Maha Hindu state.

In India, the lives of Muslims, places of worship and the Islamic cultural environment are being wiped out. Proponents of secularism in Pakistan are serving as the spokespersons of the Indian RSS and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Only an Islamic, stable and prosperous Pakistan can compete with the hard line Hindu state of India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021