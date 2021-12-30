ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder
Dec 30, 2021
Pakistan

Habib University hosts 7th YOHSIN Lecture

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Habib University Tuesday hosted its 7th YOHSIN Lecture, titled, “Clash of Visions in the Third World: Are We All Dreaming of Gatecrashing the Colonisers’ World?”

The YOHSIN Lecture series is Habib University’s flagship event, which brings global scholars to Pakistan.

Some of the renowned scholars hosted by Habib University in the past include Dr. Vali Nasr, Iranian-American academic, Dr. Maria Klawe, President Harvey Mudd College, Deborah Fitzgerald, Dean of MIT and Professor Noam Chomsky, American linguist and philosopher.

This year, Professor Ashis Nandy, declared as one of the 100 most intellectual people alive today by Foreign Policy magazine, delivered Habib University’s 7th YOHSIN Lecture. The online lecture by the postcolonial thinker was viewed by intellectuals, educationalists, socialists and journalists from all over around the world and turned out to be a national twitter trend.

Dr. Nandy spoke about the intellectual failures in regards to post-colonialism, particularly how it appears as a racialized project that we have blindly internalized. People’s views are adopted and shaped by Western intellectual canons, he argued, which robs them off their autonomy. This, he said, is even the case with postcolonial studies.

He identified a number of distinctive features of modern colonialism, especially the one that came after the Spanish empire which was solely interested in looting, and was not racial in character.

With the British and French empires, the conquest of indigenous peoples was justified in the name of a selfless moral duty, also famously referred to as the White Man’s Burden. The Enlightenment, he argued, was racist and closely linked to the so-called “civilizing mission”.

The coexistence of different sacred cosmologies with science was possible in our part of the world, but not in the Western hemisphere, which was totalitarian, he remarked.

Dr. Nandy lamented the fact that modern colonialism has not been examined seriously by postcolonial scholars. He spoke in-depth about the distinctiveness of the modern nation-state.

“The nation-state,” he pointed out, “is not given to us by birth. Nationalism is an ideology, which demands an exclusive allegiance to your state. Nationalism demands that you adopt your state’s enemies as your own enemies.”

Nandy concluded his lecture by warning the audience of the social ills of accepting the nation-state at the cost of culture, language, ethnicity and identity. Alluding to recent state-transformative efforts in our region, he said, “Configuring a different kind of state will portend a dark future for countries in South Asia if we are not careful.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Habib University YOHSIN Lecture Dr. Vali Nasr Dr. Maria Klawe Harvey Mudd

