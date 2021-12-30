ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Group of ‘extortionists’ busted

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday busted a group of “extortionists” and arrested three people who had been “blackmailing” and hurling death threats at some traders to extort money and seized sophisticated weapons from their possession.

City Division Superintendent of Police Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti while addressing a press conference at his office praised the performance of a Shafiqabad police team for ensuring prompt arrests of the suspects identified as Shahid Prince, Fayyaz and Abdul Rehman. He said that police recovered automatic rifles from their possession.

According to Bugti, the group was being operated from Turkey by its ringleader Imran Nazir. He said the held suspects used to demand extortion money from targeted persons by using different SIM cards/numbers. He said that during the interrogation, it emerged that a bother of a trader, Ejaz, who approached the police after some extortionists shot and injured him in public, was allegedly involved and a part of the group. Sharing further details, the SP said that the suspects had demanded Rs 5 million from a citizen, Muhammad Umair, as extortion money and also fired multiple gunshots at his residence’s main gate in Shafiqabad. Similarly, the suspects also demanded extortion money of Rs 2 million from one Bilal Anjum in Nawab Town police precincts and hurled death threats at him, he added.

Meanwhile, the Sherakot police claimed to have arrested a man who stole money from a donation box of a mosque here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the alleged thief, Tehzeeb Riaz, was first caught by area residents, who gave him a good thrash, and then handed over to police who reach there while responding to an emergency call on 15. He said that police during the interrogation have successfully recovered “stolen amount” of Rs 24,230 and sent him behind bars after registration of an FIR against him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

police Lahore extortionists

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Group of ‘extortionists’ busted

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories