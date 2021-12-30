ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
ASC 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
GGGL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
GGL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
KAPCO 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.33%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NETSOL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.12%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
POWER 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.31%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
SNGP 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 119.57 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.46%)
UNITY 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 2.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 19,307 Increased By 339.1 (1.79%)
KSE100 44,260 Increased By 216.4 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,369 Increased By 80.1 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,918
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,294,379
34824hr
Sindh
481,096
Punjab
444,752
Balochistan
33,626
Islamabad
108,534
KPK
181,285
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK shares at more than 1-1/2 year high after Christmas break

• FTSE 100 on track for best yearly performance in 12 years • Banks eye best year since 2012
Reuters 30 Dec 2021

LONDON: UK shares rose in thin holiday trading on Wednesday with defensive stocks leading gains against the backdrop of Britain reporting a record number of COVID-19 cases and announcing there would be no new pandemic-related curbs this year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.7% following a two-day Christmas break and is on track for its best yearly performance since 2009.

Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Banks added 0.7%, eyeing gains for the fifth straight week, as shares of HSBC, Barclays, Standard Chartered and Lloyds Group rose after the Bank of England increased its interest rate to 0.25% from a record low of 0.1% for the first time since the pandemic.

“There is some inclination towards the defensive and financials stocks, as market participants have been bruised by the volatility of the new (coronavirus) variant,” said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at Kalkine Group.

Despite a turbulent year and record-low interest rates, London’s banking stocks are eyeing their best year since 2012. The banking index in UK has gained 22.1% this year, outperforming the 14.8% rise in FTSE 100.

Defensive sectors such as consumer staples that tend to be less sensitive to the economic climate boosted the FTSE 100 index. Reckitt Benckiser, Diageo and Unilever gained between 0.5% and 1.8%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 1.1% helped by retail stocks, with Marks and Spencer gaining 2.0%.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 0.5% after closing an agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialise a drug.

AstraZeneca FTSE 100 FTSE index UK shares Christmas break

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

UK shares at more than 1-1/2 year high after Christmas break

New sugar arrivals likely to drag down prices

Joint opposition vows to block mini-budget

Special Economic Zones: Process of investment simplified: Umar

PM for developing export culture

Suspension of gas supply: Two power companies issue OFME notices to CPPA-G

Foreign investors: Jul-Nov profit repatriation drops 16.5pc YoY

Shares acquisition: KE receives fresh PAI from Shanghai Electric

FCA for November 2021: Nepra may allow proposed Rs4.33 hike in tariff

Supply of power, gas to textile mill: MoC requests MoE to withdraw reduced tariff

Domestic gas exploration: PM for fast-track issuance of licences

Read more stories