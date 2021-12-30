ANL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
CM approves changes in ‘Canal Command Area Rules of 1873’

Recorder Report 30 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded in-principle approval, to bring changes in the Canal Command Area Rules of 1873, to utilise additional canal water.

While chairing a meeting, which was attended by Irrigation Minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari, secretary agriculture and others, the CM said the new rules would be presented before the provincial cabinet for approval after endorsement from the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legislation. The law would be updated according to emerging needs for the benefit of the farmers. The utilization of additional canal water would wholly benefit the agriculture sector, he added.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting, to review the performance of the Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD). The meeting also deliberated over building a dam/reservoir in the Barani areas through ABAD.

The CM gave in-principle approval to recruitment in ABAD and said the ABAD should assist in developing livestock units in remote hilly areas to fulfil the food needs of the people. He said that implementation on village and livestock development projects should be ensured in Barani areas. On the other hand, the CM has issued a letter of appreciation to the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) for showing outstanding performance amongst public sector companies. PSDF was acknowledged for its effective ability to deliver its mandate of providing market-relevant skills training to youth of Punjab on behalf of the govt of Punjab.

