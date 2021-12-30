Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
30 Dec 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
429,612,258 237,860,544 11,715,705,086 6,485,620,855
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 778,132,585 (579,138,721) 198,993,864
Local Individuals 10,047,099,281 (10,420,871,742) (373,772,461)
Local Corporates 6,422,473,715 (6,247,695,118) 174,778,597
===============================================================================
