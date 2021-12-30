Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
30 Dec 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 29, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,260.11
High: 44,267.20
Low: 43,945.28
Net Change: 216.37
Volume (000): 136,250
Value (000): 6,039,352
Makt Cap (000) 1,828,490,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,478.51
NET CH. (-) 71.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,719.90
NET CH. (+) 26.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,634.80
NET CH. (-) 26.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,556.24
NET CH. (+) 48.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,767.61
NET CH. (+) 20.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,170.51
NET CH. (+) 27.65
------------------------------------
As on: 29-December-2021
====================================
