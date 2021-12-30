KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 29, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,260.11 High: 44,267.20 Low: 43,945.28 Net Change: 216.37 Volume (000): 136,250 Value (000): 6,039,352 Makt Cap (000) 1,828,490,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,478.51 NET CH. (-) 71.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,719.90 NET CH. (+) 26.64 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,634.80 NET CH. (-) 26.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,556.24 NET CH. (+) 48.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,767.61 NET CH. (+) 20.06 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,170.51 NET CH. (+) 27.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-December-2021 ====================================

